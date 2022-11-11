Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) has released the admit card for the Paper F & G of Group-3 Sub Engineer, Draftman, Samaypal and other equivalent post Combined Recruitment Test 2022 . Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website peb.mp.gov.in.

Candidate should bring original Photo ID to enter in the Examination Centre (As per rule book). E Aadhar Card will be valid only if verified by UIDAI. Candidate will not be allowed to enter in the Examination Centre after the Reporting Time, reads the notification.

The MPPEB recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 2557 vacancies.

Steps to download MPPEB Group 3 admit card 2022:

Visit the official website peb.mp.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Test Admit Card (PAPER F&G) - Group-3 Sub Engineer, Draftman, Samaypal and other equivalent post Combined Recruitment Test - 2022”

Key in your Application No and Date of Birth and submit

The MPPEB admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout for future reference

