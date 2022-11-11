Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has released the preliminary answer key of the exams held from November 3 to 7. Candidates can check and download the answer keys from the official website psc.ap.gov.in.

The APPSC answer keys have been released for the posts of Assistant Public Relation Officer, Assistant Statistical Officer, Hostel Welfare Officer, Divisional Accounts Officer (Works), Telugu Reporters, District Public Relation Officer, and Extension Officer.

The Initial key along with the Question Paper and individual response sheets is hosted on Commission’s website. Applicants can raise objections, if any, in the prescribed format against the released answer key from November 11 to 13.

Here’s APPSC answer key notice.

Steps to download APPSC answer key 2022

Visit the official website psc.ap.gov.in Under Announcements, click on the link for ‘Initial keys - APPSC - APPSC - Schedule - II (03rd Nov 2022 to 7th Nov 2022 )’

Click on the answer key link for the relevant post The APPSC answer key will appear on the screen Download and check.

Direct link to APPSC answer keys.