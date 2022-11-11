Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) has started the online registrations for VIT Engineering Entrance Exam 2023 (B.Tech. Admission). Eligible candidates can apply for the examination on the official website viteee.vit.ac.in till March 31, 2023.

The entrance exam is tentatively scheduled to be conducted from April 15 to 21, 2023. The exam will be held for a duration of 2 hours and 30 minutes. The result and counselling schedule shall be announced later.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Applicants whose date of birth falls on or after 1st July 2001 are eligible to apply for Engineering admission 2023. The date of birth as recorded in the High School / SSC / X Certificate will be considered authentic.

Educational Qualification: PCMB/PCM applicants who have attempted Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, English and Aptitude in VITEEE 2023 are eligible for all B. Tech Programmes.

More details available in the Information Brochure.

Steps to apply for the examination

Visit the official website viteee.vit.ac.in On the homepage, click on “New User” Register and login to apply Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.