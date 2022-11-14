The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) has released the seat allotment result of COMEDK UGET Round 3. Candidates can check their allotment at the official website comedk.org.

Candidates can make the decision and pay the fee from November 14 to 16. The applicants will have to report to the allotted colleges (only for accept and freeze candidates of Round 3 only) along with Online Printout of allotment letter and Fee receipt from November 14 to 17.

Steps to check COMEDK round 3 seat allotment: