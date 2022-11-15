Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) has deferred the examination dates for the Graduate Level Combined Competitive Exam 2022. As per the revised schedule, the Preliminary exam now will be conducted on December 23 and 24, 2022. Candidates can download the revised schedule from the official website bssc.bihar.gov.in.

Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be held on November 26 and 27, 2022.

Vacancy Details

Secretariat Assistant: 1360

Planning Assistant: 125

Malaria Inspector: 74

Data Entry Operator Grade C: 2

Auditor: 626

Here’s the official notification.

The BSSC recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 2187 vacancies.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.