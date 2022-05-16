Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) has postponed the online application deadline for the Graduate Level Combined Competitive Exam 2022. Interested and eligible candidates will now be able to pay the fee and submit the form on the official website bssc.bihar.gov.in till May 30 and June 1, respectively.

Earlier, the application deadline was March 17.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 2187 vacancies.

Vacancy Details

Secretariat Assistant: 1360

Planning Assistant: 125

Malaria Inspector: 74

Data Entry Operator Grade C: 2

Auditor: 626

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21 to 37 years as on August 1, 2021.

Educational Qualification: The applicants should hold a graduation degree. More details available in the notification below:

Application Fee

Applicants from unreserved/BC/EBC and candidates out of Bihar will have to pay the fee of Rs 540, whereas Rs 135 is applicable to SC/ST/PWD/Female candidates.

Steps to apply for the exam

Visit BSSC’s application portal onlinebssc.com Click on the application link available against “3RD GRADUATE LEVEL COMBINED COMPETITIVE EXAMINATION” Register and proceed with application process Fill up the details, upload the documents an pay the fee Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

