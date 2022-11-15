Today, November 15, is the last date to apply for IGNOU December Term End Examination (TEE) 2022. Eligible candidates can apply for the examination on the official website ignou.ac.in. The applicants will have to pay the fee of Rs 200 per course (Theory courses and practical/lab courses).

Candidates can apply for the exam with the late fee of Rs 1100 from November 11 to 15, 2022. The exam is tentatively scheduled to commence on December 2, 2022, and conclude on January 5, 2023.

Hall tickets to the eligible students will be uploaded on the University website (www.ignou.ac.in) approximately 7 to 10 days before the commencement of the Term-end Examination.

Meanwhile, IGNOU has released the examination date sheet for December TEE 2022. The Examination will be held in two sessions, i.e. morning session from 10.00 AM to 1.00 PM and the evening session from 2.00 PM to 5.00 PM. However, the actual duration of each exam will be mentioned on the Question Paper.

Date Sheet for December 2022 Term End Examination.

Steps to apply for TEE December 2022

Visit the official website ignou.ac.in On the homepage, click on December TEE 2022 application link Key in your login details and proceed with application Fill up the form and submit Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.