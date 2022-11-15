Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has invited online applications for recruitment of Constable/ Tradesman 2022. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website cisfrectt.in from November 21 onwards. The last date to apply for the posts is December 20, 2022.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 787 vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Between 18 years to 23 years as on August 1, 2022.

Educational Qualification: Matriculation or its equivalent from a recognised board for skilled trades on or before the closing date of receipt of the online application form. (i.e. Barber, Boot Maker/Cobbler, Tailor, Cook, Mason, Mali, Painter, Plumber, Washer Man and Welder). Industrial Training Institute trained personnel will be preferred.

Application Fee

The application fee of Rs 100 is applicable to candidates from UR, OBC and EWS category. Female candidates and those candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe and Ex-servicemen categories are exempted from paying the application fee.

Here’s the official notification.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of Physical Standards Test (PST), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Documentation and Trade Test.