Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission ( TNPSC ) will soon close the online application window for the Combined Civil Services Examination – I (Group-I Services). Interested candidates can apply for the posts on the official website tnpsc.gov.in till April 27. The edit window will open from May 2 to 4.

The exam will be conducted on July 13 from 9.30 AM to 12.30 PM. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 90 posts.

Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, age limit, pay scale, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The examination fee for the Preliminary examination is Rs 100, whereas Rs 200 applies to the Main examination.

Steps to apply for Group I posts 2024

Visit the official website tnpsc.gov.in On the homepage, go to the Apply Online tab Click on the application link for the Group I posts 2024 Register yourself and proceed with the application process Fill out the form, upload documents, pay the fee, and submit Download a copy and take a printout

Direct link to apply for Group I posts 2024.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted based on the Preliminary exam, Main exam, and the interview round.