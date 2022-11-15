Tripura Public Service Commission (TPSC) has released the written examination schedule for the post of Scientific Officer (Chemical/Biological/Physical Science discipline). The exams are scheduled to be conducted on November 20, 2022, in two shifts — 11.00 AM to 12 noon and 1.30 PM to 3.30 PM.

The exam will consist of a total of 180 marks, of which, 60 marks will be for the English Language and General Knowledge, and 120 marks for the Subject Matter.

“Provisional answer key will be uploaded on the website of TPSC on completion of the written examination for which candidates may submit representations if any within 7 (seven) days from the date of uploading of Provisional Answer Key,” reads the notification.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 5 vacancies. Eligible candidates can download the schedule from the official website tpsc.tripura.gov.in.

Steps to download SO exam schedule

Visit the official website tpsc.tripura.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Programme for the Written Exam. for recruitment to the post of Scientific Officer(Chemical/Biological/Physical Science discipline )[Advt. No-04/2022]” The exam schedule will appear on the screen Check and download the schedule Take a printout for future reference

