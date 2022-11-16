Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has released the final answer key for the Group 1 Preliminary exam 2022. Candidates can download the final answer key from the official website tspsc.gov.in.

“The objections were verified by the Experts’ Committees and the Final Key of this exam is prepared based on the recommendations of the Experts’ Committees and after approval of the Commission and is made available on Commission’s website from today i.e from 15/11/2022. No further objections will be entertained on the Final Key. For further details please visit https://www.tspsc.gov.in,” reads the notification.

The TSPSC Group 1 prelim exam 2022 was held on October 16 in all 33 District centres of Telangana State.

Steps to download the final answer key

Visit the official website tspsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Group 1 Services (04/2022) Final Master Key” The answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

The TSPSC Group 1 Main exam is likely to be held in the month of January/ February 2023 for candidates who clear the prelim exam. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 503 vacancies. The Commission said it has received a massive 3,80,202 applications for Group-I Service recruitment.

