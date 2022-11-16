High Court of Judicature at Patna has released the admit card for the post of Law Assistant Examination 2022. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website patnahighcourt.gov.in.

The Screening Test/ Written Examination is scheduled to be conducted on December 4, 2022, in a single shift at Patna. A total of 997 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the examination.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 16 vacancies.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website patnahighcourt.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Recruitments” tab Click on “Link to download admit card for engagement of Law Assistant Examination - 2022” Key in your login details, and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download the admit card.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.