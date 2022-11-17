The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBoSE) has released the exam schedule for the HP Teacher Eligibility Test November 2022. As per the notification, the exam is scheduled to be conducted from December 10 to 25, 2022, in two shifts — 10.00 AM to 12.30 PM and 2.00 PM to 4.30 PM.

The exam will be conducted for J.B.T. TET, Shastri TET, TGT (Arts) TET, TGT (Medical) TET, TGT(Non-Medical) TET, Language Teacher TET, Punjabi TET, and Urdu TET. Candidates can download the exam schedule from the official website hpbose.org.

Direct link to the exam schedule.

Meanwhile, the application process for HP TET is underway at hpbose.org till November 22, 2022. The last date to apply for the examination with a late fee of Rs 300 is November 25, 2022. No Application will be entertained thereafter.

“Candidate is allowed to submit only one Application Form against same subject. Multiple Applications of a candidate for same subject are liable to be rejected,” reads the notification.

Examination Fee

The applicants from General and its sub-category (except PHH) are required to pay the Fee of Rs 800, whereas Rs 500 is applicable to candidates from OBC/ST/SC/Physical Handicapped (PHH) categories.

Steps to apply for HP TET November 2022

Visit the official website hpbose.org On the homepage, click on “TET (Nov-2022)” Register and proceed with application process Fill up the form, upload the documents, and pay the fee Submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for HP TET November 2022.

