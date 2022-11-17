The Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board (PSSSB) has released the answer key of the Forest Guard exam 2022 (under Advt No 07/2022). Candidates can download the answer keys from the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in.

The PSSSB Forest Guard exam 2022 was conducted on November 13. The PSSSB recruitment drive aims to fill 200 Forest Guard vacancies.

Candidates can raise objection, if any, to the answer key based on the instructions to be issued on the official website.

Steps to download PSSSB Forest Guard answer key 2022:



Visit the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in Go to the Advertisements tab Click on answer key link for Forest Guard The PSSSB Forest Guard answer key will appear on screen

Download and check.

Direct links to Punjab Forest Guard answer keys:

1. Set A

2. Set B

3. Set C

4. Set D