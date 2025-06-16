The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for the CSEET (CS Executive Entrance Test) November 2025. Eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official website www.icsi.edu till October 15, 2025.

The remote proctored mode exam will be conducted on November 8, 2025, for a duration 120 minutes. The applicants should have attained the an aggregate of 50% and minimum 40% marks in each paper to qualify the exam.

The applicants should be appearing for 12th exam or have passed 12th or equivalent thereto or under-graduate students are eligible to apply. More details in the notification below:

Direct link to CSEET November 2025 notification.

Application Fee

Candidates will have to pay the application fee of Rs 2000.

Steps to register for ICSI CSEET Nov 2025

Visit the official website www.icsi.edu Go to Latest@ICSI—Students Click on the CSEET November 2025 registration link Register and proceed with the application process Fill the form, upload documents, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to register for ICSI CSEET Nov 2025.