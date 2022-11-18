Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the Prelims result for the 67th Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination (CCE) re-exam. Candidates can download their results and the final answer key from the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in.

A total of 320656 candidates appeared for the examination, of which 11607 candidates have been declared qualified for the Main examination. The BPSC 67th prelims re-exam was conducted on September 30 from 12 noon to 2.00 PM at 1153 examination centres.

Steps to download the result

Visit the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Results: 67th Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Re-Examination.” The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to 67th Prelims result.

Direct link to the final answer key.

The recruitment drive is being conducted for the recruitment of 726 posts in the Bihar state government. The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of the Preliminary Exam, Main Exam, and Personality Test.

