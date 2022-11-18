National Health Mission, Madhya Pradesh (NHM MP) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post of Data Manager. Interested candidates will be able to apply for the vacancies on the official website nhmmp.gov.in from November 24 onwards. The last date to apply for the post is December 21, 2022.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 15 Contractual Data Manager posts.

Here’s the official notification.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21 years to 43 years as on January 1, 2023.

Educational Qualification: Any graduate degree from a recognised university with diploma in computer application (PGDCA/DCA) or BE (CS/IT)/BTech/BCA.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.