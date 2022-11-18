Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has deferred the computer skill test schedule for the post of Assistant Section Officer (ASO). As per the revised notification, the exam is scheduled to be conducted on December 4, 2022, from 10.30 AM to 11.30 AM.

Earlier, the test was scheduled to be conducted on November 27, 2022.

“It is for information of all concerned that the Computer Skill Test for recruitment to the post of Assistant Section Officer, pursuant to Advertisement No. 26 of 2021-22 is likely to be conducted as per the following programme instead of 27.11.2022 due to pre-scheduled OPSC OES (School Branch) Examination,” reads the notification.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 796 ASO posts in Group-B of Odisha Secretariat Service under the Home Department. The pay scale is Rs 35,400 (level 9).

For more details, candidates are advise to visit the official website here.