Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has invited online applications for recruitment to the post of Post Graduate Teachers (PGTs) in various subjects under Advt No 33/2022. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website hpsc.gov.in till November 21 to December 12.

HPSC has notified 3863 posts of Post Graduate Teachers (PGTs) in 8 different subjects for the rest of Haryana Cadre. The pay scale for the post is FPL 8 (Rs 47,600- 1,51,100).

Vacancy details

Commerce: 180

Computer Science: 1633

Fine Arts: 580

History: 220

Mathematics: 250

Music: 80

Physical education: 680

Political Science: 240

Here’s HPSC PGT recruitment 2022 notification 32/2022.

Eligibility Criteria

Age: 18-42 years as on December 12, 2022. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved categories.

Educational Qualification: i) Masters degree in relevant subject/field; ii) Hindi or Sanskrit upto Matric or its equivalent; iii) Certificate of having qualified Haryana Teachers Eligibility Test (HTET)/ School Teachers Eligibility Test (STET).

A person who has passed STET/HTET without the qualification of B.Ed., before the notification of these rules, shall be considered eligible for the post of PGT in the case of direct recruitment.

Selection Process

HPSC will conduct a recruitment test in the second/third week of February 2023.

Application Fee



For Male candidates of General categories, the application fee is Rs 1000. For all Female/ SC/ BC-A/ BC-B/ ESM/ EWS categories, the fee is Rs 250.