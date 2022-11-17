Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has started the online application process for recruitment to the post of Sub Divisional Engineer (Civil) under Advt No 29/2022. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website hpsc.gov.in till December 6.

HPSC has notified 53 vacancies for Sub Divisional Engineer (Civil) (Group-B) in Development and Panchayat Department, Haryana.

Here’s HPSC Sub Divisional Engineer notification 29/2022.

Eligibility Criteria

Age: 21-42 years as on December 6, 2022. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved categories.

Educational Qualification: i) Degree in Civil Engineering. ii) Hindi or Sanskrit upto Matric or its equivalent.

Selection Process

HPSC will conduct a recruitment test for the initial shortlisting of candidates.

Application Fee

For Male candidates of General categories, the application fee is Rs 1000. For all Female/ SC/ BC-A/ BC-B/ ESM/ EWS categories, the fee is Rs 250.

Steps to apply for HPSC Sub Divisional Engineer: