Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) will today, November 21, commence the online applications for 67th Mains Exam 2022. Eligible candidates will be able to apply for the vacancies on the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in till December 6, 2022.

A total of 11,607 candidates have been declared qualified for the BPSC 67th Main examination. The BPSC 67th Prelim exam was held in September and the result was declared on November 17.

The recruitment drive is being conducted for the recruitment of 802 posts in the Bihar state government. The candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of the Preliminary Exam, Main Exam, and Personality Test.

Application Fee

The application fee is Rs 750. The amount is Rs 200 for reserved categories of state.

Steps to apply for Main exam

Visit the official website onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in Click on “Apply Online” for 67th Main exam Complete registration form, upload documents Pay the fee and submit application Download form and take a printout

Exam Pattern

According to the official notification, the examination will consist of three papers — General Hindi, General Studies - Paper 1 and General Studies - Paper 2. The total marks will be 900. The General Hindi paper will consist of a total of 100 marks and the general studies paper 1 and 2 will carry 300 marks each.

