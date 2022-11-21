Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has announced the exam date for the posts of Assistant Engineer, Technical Officer and Junior Technical officer under Advt 16/2022. Candidates can check the exam notice on the official website tspsc.gov.in.

The TSPSC will conduct the written exams for AE, JTO and Technical Officer on February 12, 2023. The candidates can download their hall ticket on the TSPSC website one week before the examination date.

The TSPSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 833 vacancies (Including Child Development Project Officer, ICDS, Additional Child Development Project Officer, ICDS and Manager of Warehouse) In Women Development and Child Welfare Department in the State of Telangana.

“It is hereby informed to the candidates who have applied for the post of ASSISTANT ENGINEER, MUNICIPAL ASSISTANT ENGINEER, TECHNICAL OFFICER & JUNIOR TECHNICAL OFFICER IN VARIOUS ENGINEERING SERVICES vide Notification No.16/2022, that the Commission has decided to conduct Written Examination for above said notification on 12/02/2023,” the notice said.

Here’s TSPSC AE, JTO exam notice.