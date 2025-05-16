UPCATET 2025 application window closes soon; apply now at upcatet.net
Candidates can fill their application forms at upcatet.net by May 18, 2025.
The registration window for the Uttar Pradesh Combined Agriculture and Technology Entrance Test (UPCATET) 2025 will close soon. Applicants can apply for the exam on the official website upcatet.net till May 18, 2025. Candidates can complete the payment until May 19.
The exams for UG and Master's & Ph.D will be held on June 11 and 12, respectively. The admit card will be available to download from May 27, 2025. The results are expected to be released on June 23, 2025.
Candidates can check the educational qualifications and other details available in the Information Bulletin below:
Here’s the deadline extension notification.
Direct link to UPCATET 2025 Information Bulletin.
Application Fee
The application fee is Rs 1350 for candidates from the Unreserved, OBC, and EWS categories, and Rs 1100 for candidates from the SC/ST category.
Steps to apply for UPCATET 2025
Visit the official website upcatet.org
On the homepage, click on the UPCATET 2025 application link
Register and proceed with the application process
Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit the form
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to apply for UPCATET 2025.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.