Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has released the result of the Combined Competitive (Mains) Examination 2022. Candidates can download their results from the official website jkpsc.nic.in. The Main exam was conducted from April 8 to 18, 2022.

Candidates who have been declared qualified in the examination are eligible to appear for the Personality Test. The PT/ viva-voce is scheduled to commence on December 5, 2022.

“The e-Summon letter for personality test of candidates being called for interview may be downloaded from the Commission’s Website jkpsc.nic.in from December 1, 2022,” reads the notification.

The marks of the shortlisted candidates will be released on the Commission’s website within one month of the release of the final result and will remain available on the website for a period of 30 days.

Steps to download CCE Main 2021 result

Visit the official website jkpsc.nic.in On the homepage, click on “JK Combined Competitive (Mains) Examination 2021 - Result thereof” The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 220 vacancies, of which 100 vacancies are for the post of Junior Scale of J&K Administrative Service, 50 for J&K Police (G) Service, and 70 for J&K Accounts (G) Service.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.