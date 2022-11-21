The Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board (PSSSB) has released the answer key of the Clerk (Accounts), Dairy Development Inspector and Forester exams. Candidates can download the answer keys from the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in.

The PSSSB Clerk Accounts exam was held on November 19. Candidates can raise objection, if any to the answer key by sending representations by post/ email till November 29. More instructions are given in answer key notice.

The PSSSB Forester exam 2022 is scheduled to be conducted on November 20. The recruitment drive aims to fill up 2 vacancies for the post of Forester.

The PSSSB Dairy Development Inspector exam 2022 is scheduled to be conducted on November 20. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 37 vacancies, of which 14 vacancies are reserved for female candidates.

Steps to download PSSSB answer key 2022:



Visit the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in Go to the Advertisements tab Click on answer key link for relevant post The PSSSB answer key will appear on screen

Download and check.

Direct link to PSSSB Forester answer key 2022.

Direct link to PSSSB Dairy inspector answer key 2022.

Direct link to PSSSB Clerk answer key 2022.