Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has opened the online edit window for the post of Assistant Executive Engineers in various Engineering Services. Registered candidates will be able to edit their applications on the official website tspsc.gov.in from November 22 to 24.

“The candidates are instructed to view their Bio-data and other particulars which are made available to him/her to easily identify the wrongly entered data that he/she entered in his/her respective application. Candidates may download their corrected PDF for future reference.,” the notice said.

The TSPSC AEE recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 1540 Assistant Executive Engineer vacancies. Online applications were invited in October. The examination (objective type) is likely to be held in the month of December 2022.

The edit window will be open from 10.00 AM, November 22 to 5.00 PM November 24.

Here’s TSPSC AEE edit window notice.

Steps for TSPSC AEE correction window: