West Central Railway (WCR) has invited online applications from candidates to apply for Apprentice posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website wcr.indianrailways.gov.in till December 17.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 2521 Apprentice vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The candidates must have achieved the age of 15 years and must not be more than the age of 24 years as on November 17, 2022. Upper age relaxation applicable to candidates falling under the reserved category.

Educational Qualification: The applicants must have passed Class 10 or its equivalent (in 10+2 system) with minimum 50% marks and ITI in relevant trade (affiliated to NCVT/SCVT).

Selection Process

The merit list will be prepared on the basis of marks obtained by the candidates in Class 10.

Application Fees

Candidates are required to pay the application fee of Rs 100. Women, SC, ST, and PwD category candidates are exempted from payment of application fees.

Here’s WCR Apprentice recruitment 2022 notification.

Steps to apply for West Central Railway recruitment 2022:

Visit the official website wcr.indianrailways.gov.in Go to ‘Contact Us’ – ‘recruitment’ – ‘Railway Recruitment Cell’ – ‘Engagement of Act Apprentices for 2022-23’ Click on the apply link, register Fill application form, upload document Pay fee and submit form Download and take a printout.

Here’s the direct link to apply for the vacancies