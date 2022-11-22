Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has started the online application process for recruitment to the post of Senior Medical Officer in ESI Health Care Department, Haryana under Advt No. 30 of 2022. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website hpsc.gov.in till December 7, 2022.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 10 Senior Medical officer posts.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 32 years to 45 years as on December 7, 2022.

Educational Qualification: M.D. or M.S. Degree or PG diploma recognized as such by MCI and Registered as Medical Practioner with Medical Council of India or any other State Medical Council in Indian Union and Hindi or Sanskrit upto Matric standard or Higher Education.

Application Fee

For Male candidates of General categories, the application fee is Rs 1000. For all Female/ SC/ BC-A/ BC-B/ ESM/ EWS categories, the fee is Rs 250.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website hpsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Advertisement” Now click on the application link against Senior Medical Officer posts Register and login to apply Fill in the details, upload documents, and pay the fee Submit the form and take a printout

