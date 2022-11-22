Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP) will soon start the online application process for recruitment to the post of Constable (Tradesman) in Group C. Eligible candidates will be able to apply for the vacancies on the official website recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in from November 23 onwards. The last date to apply for the posts is December 22.

The ITBP Constable recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 287 vacancies, of which, 246 vacancies are for Constable Tradesman (Male) and 41 for Constable Tradesman (Female).

Eligibility Criteria Post Age Educational Qualification Constable (Tailor, Gardener and Cobbler) 18-23 i) Class 10 passii) Two-years work experience in a related field or ITI certificate in related trade. Constable (Safai karamchari, washerman, barber) 18-25 Class 10 pass

Application Fee

Male candidates belonging to UR/OBC/EWS category are required to pay the fee of Rs 100. Candidates belonging to SC/ST/Female and Ex-Servicemen are exempted from paying the fee.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit official website at recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in Go to ‘NEW USER REGISTRATION’ and register on the portal Login using credentials and apply for the desired post Fill application, upload documents, pay fee and submit Download form and take a printout

Selection Process

The selection process will include PET/PST, written exam, trade test and medical exam.