Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) will conclude the online application process today from GATE 2022-qualified candidates for Management Trainee posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site sailcareers.com.

The SAIL recruitment drive will fill up 245 posts of MT (Technical).

Here’s SAIL Management Trainee recruitment 2022.

Vacancy details

Mechanical Engineering: 65

Metallurgical Engineering: 52

Electrical Engineering: 59

Instrumentation Engineering: 13

Mining Engineering: 26

Chemical Engineering: 14

Civil Engineering: 16

Eligibility Criteria

Age limit: The upper age limit is till 28 years as on November 23, 2022.

Educational Qualification: Degree in engineering with 65 percent marks, in any of the seven engineering disciplines of mechanical, metallurgy, electrical, chemical, civil instrumentation and mining.

Selection Process

SAIL will shortlist candidates based on GATE 2022 scores in the relevant paper. Shortlisted candidates would be intimated through the careers page to appear for group discussion and interview.

Application Fees

The application fees is Rs 700 for General/ OBC/ EWS category and Rs 200 for SC/ ST/ PWD/ ESM.

Steps to apply for