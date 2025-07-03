White Roses

by Lopamudra Basu

Today, I click on Kolkata Gifts Online and

order thirty white roses in a vase for you.

Ma sends me the photo of the roses

and tuberoses and the jasmine garland

all adorning your face today.

Two years ago, in that May of hell’s heat and destruction

there were no garlands. Flower sellers

banished from the city like vermin thought to spread

the plague, dying of thirst on the way, walking hundreds

of miles, sometimes with no shoes

Today, life goes on as usual in New York, New Delhi

and Kolkata – do people even remember that

there was no firewood or earth to bury the dead?

No flights from Minneapolis or Chicago

not even a phone call to hear you in the hospital.

We have said often that we have to think

of it as a natural disaster, an earthquake

or a cyclone like Amphan that tore you away

Except, it was not a forest fire and more

a Chernobyl with many forewarnings.

Two years later, so many names whispered

by the wind, and so many lives like leaves

blown away. So many souls still unmourned

and some like the white roses in the vase

pressed forever in memory’s folds.

Fractured

by Feroza Jussawalla

A purple pensiveness

falls over me, as I

contemplate

fractured bodies

and purple passions.

Who will love me now,

at sixty-six,

with lumpectomied

one and half breasts

and a bulging

inguinal hernia

caused by

moving boxes

after the radical hysterectomy

of cancers past.

None will hold women

broken and fragmented,

afraid to touch

cracked glass,

like shards of crystal glassware,

resulting from being,

dropped in the deliberate abandonment

of betrayals, wrought

by those who should have loved us.

Why do we submit?

to fracturing?

Grief is too painful to contemplate

in purple pensiveness.

Can we be Kintsugi’d?

Using gold, to fill the cracks

of my life, has become

too burdensome—

I will remain, “feroza,”,

scarred with pyrite,

copper turquoise,

they call it in India,

Nishapuri, like my

Persian origins,

Sonoran gold,

in my new desert home,

where sand pours through cracks

like a sieve, unrepairable!

Parrot

(Trincomalee, Sri Lanka, ten years after the end of the war)

by Vivimarie Vanderpoorten

The woman who

lost her son in the war

shows me his framed photograph.

But in his smile

there is no hint of wrists firing

a gun

nor the shadow of hands hurling

grenades

in his clothes, no hint of a striped uniform.

Like the parrot she now keeps caged

and in whose wings she has clipped.

there is no trace

of the possibility of flight.

But as the parrot hops around in his iron cage

you can see the memory of

freedom in his eyes

a home land,

branches and green fields

in his now non-existent wings

Evening of the 4th of July

by Soniah Kamal

She applies lipstick

to her

reflection in

the dark of the

computer monitor

her face

the bones of shadow

play

the color

mute

as she drags a red pencil

she’d brought from the

dollar store clearance bin

to keep her lips

in

though she will

fill them up

like padded bosoms

with a clear plumping serum

that shines

and winks

no matter how

dark the screen

that conceals

the peacock blue and green;

the bruiser kiss

She did not want

she could not stop.

Excerpted with permission from Sing, Slivered Tongue: An Anthology of South Asian Women’s Poetry of Trauma in English, edited by Lopamudra Basu and Feroza Jussawalla, Yoda Press.