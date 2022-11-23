Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) has released the interview call letter for the post of Assistant Engineer (Trainee) 2022. Candidates can download their interview letters from the official website upenergy.in.

Earlier, the list of eligible candidates for the interview round was released. UPPCL is conducting the recruitment drive for 113 AE vacancies.

List of eligible candidates for the interview round.

Steps to download the interview letter

Visit the official website upenergy.in On the homepage, click on “Vacancy/Results” tab Click on “Link for downloading Interview Call Letters for the Post of AE(T) in various discilpines against Advt No. 01/VSA/2022/AE/E&M” Key in your login details and submit Download the call letter and take a printout

Direct link to download the interview letter.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.