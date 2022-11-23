Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the exam date of Paper II for Junior Hindi Translator (JHT), Junior Translator and Senior Hindi Translator Examination 2022. Candidates can check the exam notice available on the official website ssc.nic.in.

The SSC JHT Paper 2 exam 2022 will be held on December 11. The Admission Certificate of the shortlisted candidates will be uploaded on the websites of the respective Regional Offices in due course.

“In supersession of the notice dated 07.11.2022, the Commission has decided to conduct the Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator and Senior Hindi Translator Examination, 2022 (Paper-II) on 11th December, 2022,” reads the notification.

Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be conducted on December 4, 2022.

Here’s the official notice.

A total of 3223 candidates have been shortlisted to appear in the descriptive paper (Paper-II).

The SSC JHT exam is held as an open competitive examination for recruitment of Group ‘B’ Non-Gazetted posts of Junior Translators for various Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations in the Government of India.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.