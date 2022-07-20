Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the official notification for the 2022 Junior Hindi Translator (JHT), Junior Translator and Senior Hindi Translator recruitment. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts at the official website ssc.nic.in till August 4 (11.00 PM).

SSC JHT exam will be held as an open competitive examination for recruitment of Group ‘B’ Non-Gazetted posts of Junior Translators for various Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations in the Government of India. Updated vacancy position will be uploaded on the website of the Commission from time to time.

The SSC JHT computer-based exam will be scheduled in October.

Here’s SSC JHT notification 2022.

Eligibility criteria

Age limit: 18 to 30 years as on January 1, 2022 with relaxation in the upper age limit for candidates from the reserved categories.

Educational Qualifications:

JHT/ Junior Translator: Master’s degree from a recognized University in Hindi with English AND recognized Diploma or Certificate course in translation from Hindi to English & vice-versa OR two years’ experience of translation work from Hindi to English and vice versa in Central or State Government Office, including Government of India Undertaking.

Senior Hindi Translator: Master’s degree from a recognized University in Hindi with English AND and recognized Diploma or Certificate course in translation from Hindi to English & vice versa OR three years’ experience of translation work from Hindi to English and vice versa.

Application Fee

The applicants are required to pay the fee of Rs 100. Candidates belonging to Women/SC/ST/ESM/PwD eligible for reservation are exempted.

How to apply for SSC JHT 2022: