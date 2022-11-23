National Health Mission, Madhya Pradesh (NHM MP) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to Contractual Microbiologist posts. Interested candidates will be able to apply for the vacancies on the official website nhmmp.gov.in from November 25 onwards. The last date to apply for the post is December 19, 2022.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 38 Contractual Microbiologist posts.

Here’s the official notification.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21 years to 43 years as on January 1, 2023.

Educational Qualification: Bachelor and Master degree in Life Science / Microbiology or BMLT with Master in Microbiology/ Life Science.

Essential Work Experience: Minimum 02 years experience in working Microbiology, Molecular Testing or Research Activity in Government/ PSU setup.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.