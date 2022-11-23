Tripura Public Service Commission (TPSC) has released the provisional answer key for the post of Scientific Officer (Chemical/Biological/Physical Science discipline). Applicants can download their answer keys from the official website tpsc.tripura.gov.in.

Candidates can submit their representations, if any, in the prescribed format to the Secretary, TPSC, Akhaura Road, Po.-Agartala, Pin-799001 within 7(seven) working days from the date of publication.

The written exam was conducted on November 20, 2022, in two shifts — 11.00 AM to 12 noon and 1.30 PM to 3.30 PM. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 5 vacancies.

Steps to download the answer key

Visit the official website tpsc.tripura.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Answer Key” tab Click on SO provisional answer key links The answer keys will appear on the screen Download the answer keys and take a printout

Direct link to English Language and GK answer keys.

Direct link to subject matter answer keys.

