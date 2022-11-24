Broadcast Engineering Consultants Indian Limited (BECIL) will close the online application window today for recruitment to various posts of Medical Record Technician, Lower Division Clerk, Pharmacist G-II and others. Candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website becil.com till October 24, 2022.

The BECIL recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 114 vacancies.

Vacancy Details

Medical Record Technician: 19

Medical Record Officer: 04

Coding Clerk: 01

Lab Attendant G-II: 08

Office Assistant: 02

Lower Division Clerk: 07

Warden (Hostel): 02

Pharmacist G-II: 10

Assistant Laundary Supervisor: 01

Dark Room Assistant: 01

Junior Medical Record Officer (Receptionist): 03

Dietician: 01

Manager/Supervisors/Gas Officers: 01

Manifold Technician (Gas Steward): 04

Medical Social Service Officer Gr.I: 04

Psychiatric Social Worker: 02

Social Worker: 01

Laundry Manager: 01

Radiographic Technician Gr.I: 02

TB & Chest Diseases Health Assistant: 01

Technical Officer / Technical Supervisor: 04

Store Keeper cum Clerk: 08

Junior Warden (House Keepers): 01

Data Entry Operator: 15

Office/Stores Attendant (Multi-Tasking): 01

Technical Assistant/Technician: 04

Stenographer: 04

Cashier: 02

Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, age limit, educational qualification and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s BECIL recruitment 2022 notice.

Application Fee

The applicants from General/OBC/ Ex-Serviceman/ Women candidates are required to pay the fee of Rs 885, whereas Rs 531 is applicable to candidates from SC/ST/EWS/PH category.

Steps to apply for BECIL recruitment 2022: