Broadcast Engineering Consultants Indian Limited (BECIL) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post of Operation Assistant, Maintenance Supervisor and others. Candidates will be able to apply for the vacancies on the official website becil.com till November 20, 2022.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 21 vacancies, of which 5 vacancies are for the post of Maintenance Supervisor (Skilled), 5 for Operation Assistant (Skilled), 5 for Duty Electrician/operator Semi-Skilled, 5 for Station Coordinator (Skilled) and 1 for RCS Co-ordinator (Skilled).

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Candidates applying for Maintenance Supervisor (Skilled), Operation Assistant (Skilled) and Duty Electrician/operator Semi-Skilled posts should not be more than the age of 28 years whereas 25 years is the upper age limit for Station Coordinator (Skilled) and RCS Co-ordinator (Skilled) posts.

Educational Qualification:

Maintenance Supervisor (Skilled: Graduate in any discipline or equivalent from recognized university.

Operation Assistant (Skilled): Graduate degree or equivalent from recognized university.

Duty Electrician/operator Semi-Skilled: 10th pass. ITI or Diploma course in stream of Electrician with full time 2 years course from any Central /State Govt. approved training institute.

Station Coordinator (Skilled): Graduate in any discipline from a recognized University/Institution. Experience : One year post qualification in liasioning & co-ordination.

RCS Co-ordinator (Skilled): Graduate in any discipline from a recognized University/Institution.

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The applicants from General/OBC/ Ex-Serviceman/ Women candidates are required to pay the fee of Rs 885, whereas Rs 531 is applicable to candidates from SC/ST/EWS/PH category.

Steps to apply for BECIL recruitment 2022

Visit BECIL’s registration page becilregistration.com Click on New Registration and proceed with the registration process Once registered, login to the portal and apply for the desired post Upload the required documents, pay fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.