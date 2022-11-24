Border Security Force (BSF) has released the admit card for Constable (Tradesman) Phase 2 Written Exam. Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website rectt.bsf.gov.in.

Successful candidate in the first phase examination i.e. PST, PET, Documentation and Trade Test have been called to appear in second phase written examination which will be communicated to the candidates through E-Mail address/ SMS for call letters online. Detailed information in the admit card.

The BSF Tradesman Written Examination will be held on December 4. It will consist of 100 marks containing 100 questions (qualifying marks 35% for General Category/EWS & ExServicemen and 33% for SC/ST/OBC) and will consist of only OMR-based objective type multiple choice questions to be answered using a Blue or Black ball point pen only.

The BSF recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 2788 vacancies, of which 2651 vacancies are for male candidates and 137 for female candidates.

Steps to download BSF Tradesman admit card 2022

Visit the official website rectt.bsf.gov.in On the homepage, click on Candidate Login Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download the admit card.

Selection Process

Candidates whose online application forms are found to be in order will be called to appear in PST/PET, followed by the Trade Test. Successful candidate in the first phase examination i.e. PST, PET, Documentation and Trade Test will be called to appear in second and third phase of examination.