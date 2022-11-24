Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the OMR answer sheet of the 67th Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination (CCE). Candidates can download their answer sheets from the official website onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in till December 5.

A total of 3,20,656 candidates appeared for the BPSC 67th prelim examination, of which 11607 candidates have been declared qualified for the Main examination. The result was announced on November 17.

The offline registration process for BPSC 67th Main exam is already underway. The last day to apply is December 6.

Steps to download BPSC OMR sheet:

Visit the official website onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in Login using Username and password The BPSC OMR answer shee will appear on the screen

Check and download.

The recruitment drive is being conducted for the recruitment of 726 posts in the Bihar state government. The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of the Preliminary Exam, Main Exam, and Personality Test.