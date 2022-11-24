The Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board (PSSSB) has released the exam admit card for the post of Deputy Ranger (under Advt No 07/2022). Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in.

The PSSSB Deputy Ranger exam will be held on November 26. The exam was earlier scheduled on October 29. The recruitment drive aims to fill up 2 vacancies for the post of Deputy Ranger.

Candidates are advised to revisit the website on November 24 to know their Examination Centre Address details.

Steps to download PSSSB Deputy Ranger admit card 2022:



Visit the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in Go to the Advertisements tab Click on admit card link for Deputy Ranger Key in your Application Number, Mobile No and Date of Birth and submit

The PSSSB Deputy Ranger admit card will appear on screen

Download and take a printout.

Direct link to download the PSSSB Deputy Ranger admit card 2022.