The Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board (PSSSB) has postponed the exam date for the post of Deputy Ranger. Candidates can check the exam notice at the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in.

According to the revised schedule, the PSSSB Deputy Ranger exam will be held on November 26. The exam was earlier scheduled on October 29.

The PSSSB recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 204 vacancies, of which 2 vacancies are for the post of Deputy Ranger, 2 for Forester posts, and 200 for Forest Guard posts.

Here’s PSSSB Deputy Ranger exam postponement notice.