Tripura Public Service Commission (TPSC) has started the online application process for recruitment to the posts of Junior Engineer today, November 26. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website tpsc.tripura.gov.in till December 26.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 200 Junior Engineer vacancies, of which, 68 are reserved for women.

Vacancy Details

JE Gr-V(A), Civil, Degree: 88

JE Gr-V(A), Mechanical, Degree: 06

JE Gr-V(A), Electrical, Degree: 06

JE Gr-V(B), Civil, Diploma: 88

JE Gr-V(B), Mechanical, Diploma: 0 6

JE Gr-V(B), Electrical, Diploma: 06

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 18 years to 40 years as on December 26, 2022.

Educational Qualification:

Junior Engineer, Grade-V(A) Degree: A candidate must have at least a Degree in an appropriate branch of engineering from a recognized University or its equivalent academic qualification.

Junior Engineer, Grade-V(B), Diploma: A candidate must have a Diploma in an appropriate branch of engineering or its equivalent academic qualification from a recognized institution.

Here’s TPSC JE recruitment 2022 notification notice.

Application Fee

Group B, Gazetted posts: Rs 350 for general category candidates and Rs 250 for SC/ST/BPL card holders/PWD category candidates.

Group C, Non-Gazetted posts: Rs 200 for general category candidates and Rs 150 for SC/ST/BPL card holders/PWD category candidates.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit official website tpsc.tripura.gov.in Go to ‘Online application’ — click on apply link for Junior Engineer posts Fill in personal information to generate OTP Register and apply for the desired post Upload documents, pay fee and submit application Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for JE posts.

Selection Process

The selection process will involve three stages: Preliminary exam (100 marks), Main exam (500 marks) and personality test (50 marks).

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.