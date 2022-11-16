Tripura Public Service Commission (TPSC) has invited online applications for recruitment to the posts of Junior Engineer. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website tpsc.tripura.gov.in from November 26 to December 26.

The TPSC JE recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 200 Junior Engineer vacancies, of which, 68 are reserved for women.

Vacancy details

JE Gr-V(A), Civil, Degree: 88

JE Gr-V(A), Mechanical, Degree: 6

JE Gr-V(A), Electrical, Degree: 6

JE Gr-V(B), Civil, Diploma: 88

JE Gr-V(B), Mechanical, Diploma: 6

JE Gr-V(B), Electrical, Diploma: 6

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 18 years to 40 years as on December 26, 2022.

Educational Qualification:

Junior Engineer, Grade-V(A) Degree: A candidate must have at least a Degree in an appropriate branch of engineering from a recognized University or its equivalent academic qualification.

Junior Engineer, Grade-V(B), Diploma: A candidate must have a Diploma in an appropriate branch of engineering or its equivalent academic qualification from a recognized institution.

Here’s TPSC JE recruitment 2022 notification notice.

Selection process

The selection process will involve three stages: Preliminary exam (100 marks), Main exam (500 marks) and personality test (50 marks).

Application Fee

Group B, Gazetted posts: Rs 350 for general category candidates and Rs 250 for SC/ST/BPL card holders/PWD category candidates.