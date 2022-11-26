Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has released the hall tickets for December Term End Examination (TEE) 2022. Eligible candidates can download their admit cards from the official website ignou.ac.in.

The IGNOU TEE exam is tentatively scheduled to commence on December 2, 2022, and conclude on January 5, 2023. The examination will be held in two sessions, i.e. morning session from 10.00 AM to 1.00 PM and the evening session from 2.00 PM to 5.00 PM. However, the actual duration of each exam will be mentioned on the Question Paper.

Date Sheet for IGNOU December 2022 Term End Examination.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website ignou.ac.in On the homepage, click on “Link for Downloading of Hall Ticket / Admit Card for December 2022 Term End Examination” Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download IGNOU December TEE 2022 admit card.

