The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) has released the admit card today for Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) 2022. Candidates will be able to download their admit card at the official website haryanatet.in.

The HTET 2022 written exam will be conducted on December 3 and 4 for a duration of 150 minutes. Candidates must take a colour printout of the admit card and carry a valid ID at the centre.

Here’s HTET 2022 exam notice.

Steps to download HTET 2022 admit card: