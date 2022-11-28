The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the exam dates for the Allahabad High Court Stenographer, Group ‘C’, Group ‘D’, and Driver exam 2022. Candidates can check the exam notice at the official website recruitment.nta.nic.in.

The Allahabad High Court exams will be conducted by the NTA on December 10, 11, 17 and 18. The exam will be held in a single session from 3.30 to 4.30 PM every day.

The Allahabad HC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 3932 vacancies, of which 1186 vacancies are for the post of Stenographer Grade-III, 1021 for Group ‘C’ Clerical Cadre Posts, 26 for Driver (Category ‘C’ Grade IV), and 1699 for Group ‘D’ Cadre Posts.

The High Court, Allahabad will hold offline Written Examination (on OMR sheet) post wise on different dates/shifts in the various Districts of Uttar Pradesh, followed by Hindi and English Computer Type Test, Hindi/English Stenography Test and Technical Driving Test wherever applicable.

Here’s Allahabad High Court exam date 2022 notice.