Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has postponed the dates for the 2022 Group B Subordinate Services Main Exam 2022. Candidates can check the exam notice at the official website mpsc.gov.in.

The MPSC Group B Mains 2022 was earlier scheduled to be held on December 24, 31, January 7 and 14. The Commission will soon issue the new dates for the Main exam.

Here’s MPSC Group B Mains 2022 postponement notice.

The MPSC Group B prelim exam 2022 was held on October 8 at 37 district centers across Maharashtra. The answer keys were released on October 13. The result is expected soon.

Qualified candidates will be eligible to appear for the Main exam.

The recruitment drive for Group B Services is being conducted to fill 800 vacancies of which 42 vacancies are for the General Administrative Department, 77 for the Finance Department, 603 for the Home Department and 78 for the Revenue and Forest Department.