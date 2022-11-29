The Andhra Pradesh State Level Police Recruitment Board (APSLPRB) has issued the official notification for the recruitment of Police Constables in the state police force. The notification is available for download at the official website slprb.ap.gov.in.

The AP Police Constable recruitment drive is being conducted for a total of 6100 posts including 3580 Police Constables (Civil) (Men and Women) and 2520 Police Constables (APSP) (Men).

Eligible candidates will be able to apply online for the posts from November 30 to December 28 at the link provided on the official website.

The AP Police Constable preliminary written exam will be held on January 22, 2023. The hall tickets will be available for download from January 9 onwards.

Here’s AP Police Constable notification 2022.

Eligibility criteria

Age limit: Must have attained the age of 18 years and must not have attained the age of 24 years as on July 1, 2022. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved categories.

Educational Qualification: The candidate must have passed Intermediate (Class 12) or its equivalent examination recognised by the State Government.

Application fee

Local OC/BC and EWS candidates as well as non-locals of AP have to pay Rs 300. Local SC/ST have to pay Rs 150.

Selection Procedure

The selection process will include a Preliminary Written Test in one paper, Physical Measurements Test, Physical Efficiency Test and Final Written Examination in one paper. The final selection of the candidates will be made strictly on relative merit, as per marks obtained by them based on their score in the final exam and PET.