Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) has released the provisional answer key for the post of Building Inspector (Technical). Eligible candidates can download their answer keys from the official website ppsc.gov.in.

Applicants will be able to raise objections, if any, against the released answer key from November 30 to December 3, 2022. The joint competitive exam was conducted on November 27, 2022.

“The question paper of Set A, B, C, D and the answer key of Set A, B, C, D of the joint competitive examination for the posts of BUILDING INSPECTOR (TECHNICAL) is uploaded on the website of the Commission. Candidates may submit their objections if any, online from the link available on the web page of the respective posts to the answer key, for consideration by the Commission,” reads the notification.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 131 posts of Building Inspector (Technical) (Group B) in the Department of Local Government.

Steps to download the answer key

Visit the official website ppsc.gov.in Click on Building Inspector (Technical) answer key Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference Raise objections, if any

